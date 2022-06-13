Celer Network Trading Down 27.2% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $92.94 million and approximately $23.53 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,476.15 or 0.99965437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001842 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,941,099,378 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

