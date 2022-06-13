Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLLNY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($68.82) to €63.00 ($67.74) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.89) to €66.00 ($70.97) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.