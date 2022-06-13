Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Update

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $195,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 200,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,106 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000.

Shares of CEN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.76. 21,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $18.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

