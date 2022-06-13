Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Raised to $205.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.57.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,024,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $532,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

