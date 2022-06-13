ChartEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $35,319.78 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $35,319.78 and approximately $1,121.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00349162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00443003 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

