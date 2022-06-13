Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CPKF stock remained flat at $$27.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

