Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $171.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $336.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

