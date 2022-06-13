Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $202.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.48.

CVX stock opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.54. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

