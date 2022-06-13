Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,422 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,178.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.99. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.