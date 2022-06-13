Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,955 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 730,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

