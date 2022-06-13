Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.23 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.