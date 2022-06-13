Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 133.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $54.57 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $70.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86.

