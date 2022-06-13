Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 312.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,514 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $135.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

