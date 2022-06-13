Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after buying an additional 156,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after purchasing an additional 134,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

FIW stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

