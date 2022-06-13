Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 307,570 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Appian in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 750,030 shares of company stock worth $35,173,651 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.77. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.