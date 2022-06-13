China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in May

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the May 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CICHY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 60,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,749. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $16.18.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

