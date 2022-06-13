Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,022,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.20. 375,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,163,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

