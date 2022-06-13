Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,163,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

