Citigroup Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $0.80 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIGL. B. Riley began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $115.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 104,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,546,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 496,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 451,499 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.