Citigroup Raises J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $137.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $137.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.27.

SJM opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

