Citigroup Trims Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price to $45.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BILI. KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $129.24.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($4.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($3.64). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,129,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 197,968 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 120,948 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.