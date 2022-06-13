Citigroup Trims Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price to $45.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BILI. KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.13.
Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $129.24.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,129,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 197,968 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 120,948 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.