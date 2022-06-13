Citigroup Trims Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Target Price to $14.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.55. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,245,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,980,000 after buying an additional 463,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

