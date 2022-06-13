Citigroup Trims Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Target Price to $160.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.85.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.35 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 151,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

