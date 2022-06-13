Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $80.40

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.40 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 81 ($0.98), with a volume of 2387756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.60 ($1.00).

The stock has a market cap of £494.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

