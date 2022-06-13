CoinFi (COFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $184,378.59

CoinFi (COFI) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $184,378.59 and $649.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinFi

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

