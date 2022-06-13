Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 251.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in General Motors by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

