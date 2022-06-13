Colony Group LLC Buys 335 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,865 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

