Colony Group LLC Buys 5,080 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,892,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,850,000 after acquiring an additional 174,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,330,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,695,000 after buying an additional 115,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average is $232.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.98 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

