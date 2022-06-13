Colony Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 141,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 139,311 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 117,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $24.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.21%.

Gladstone Land Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.