Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,065 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.95.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

