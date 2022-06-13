Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.15% of Brink’s worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE BCO opened at $58.69 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

