Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,705,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,933,000 after buying an additional 199,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,519,000 after buying an additional 390,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,839,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,198,000 after buying an additional 153,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,944,000 after buying an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,579,000 after buying an additional 23,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

