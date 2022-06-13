Colony Group LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $44,758,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,680,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,546,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $179.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.86 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.58 and its 200 day moving average is $216.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.94.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

