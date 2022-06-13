Colony Group LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,034 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

