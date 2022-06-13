Colony Group LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

PM opened at $102.33 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.