Colony Group LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.
About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.