Colony Group LLC Purchases 27,558 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 384.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $108.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.16 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

