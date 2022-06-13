Colony Group LLC Purchases Shares of 141,093 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $830.62 million, a PE ratio of -83.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

