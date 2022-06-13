Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Community Bank System stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $62.08 and a 12-month high of $81.53.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,095. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

