Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.79) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.93) to GBX 1,825 ($22.87) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.44) to GBX 2,050 ($25.69) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.44) to GBX 2,100 ($26.32) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,915.00.

Compass Group stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

