Compound 1-Day Volume Tops $64.00 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $35.25 or 0.00153555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $251.75 million and $64.00 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,141,845 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

