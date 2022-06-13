Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

