Conceal (CCX) Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $4,030.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,669.50 or 0.99790464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00174180 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00084660 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00109174 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00146839 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,258,451 coins and its circulating supply is 12,524,292 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

