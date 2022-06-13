Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

DOV opened at $128.41 on Monday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

