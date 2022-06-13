Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $214,000 Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $8.10 on Monday. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $316.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Zynex had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.