Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $456,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.