Connors Investor Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,417 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.24% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,241 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.