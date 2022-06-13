Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $2.11 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $340,250,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 445,123 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $115.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.