Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.75

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 4273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellium (CSTM)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.