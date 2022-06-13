Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.75

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 4273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

