Contrasting TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) & Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

TuanChe has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TuanChe and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -28.62% -41.40% -24.89% Paltalk -2.58% -1.76% -1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TuanChe and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 0 0 0 N/A Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paltalk has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.06%. Given Paltalk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paltalk is more favorable than TuanChe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TuanChe and Paltalk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $56.11 million 0.78 -$16.00 million ($0.82) -2.66 Paltalk $13.27 million 1.65 $1.32 million ($0.02) -111.44

Paltalk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuanChe. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuanChe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paltalk beats TuanChe on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TuanChe Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. It also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers by providing a suite of services traditionally undertaken by franchised dealerships without setting up permanent physical presence. In addition, the company offers business and technical support, and consulting services. As of December 31, 2020, the company organized 499 auto shows in 172 cities across China. TuanChe Limited has a strategic partnership with Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. to jointly establish a one-stop retail experience that combines home decoration products and automotive services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Paltalk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

